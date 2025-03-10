DT
Viral video challenges stereotypes, showcases husband's dual role at home and work

Viral video challenges stereotypes, showcases husband’s dual role at home and work

Husband manages home and child, wife is primary earner
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:05 AM Mar 10, 2025 IST
Video grab Instagram @reenachandnani
A video has gone viral capturing the couple’s story, where the man manages household duties and his wife works full-time.

The story of this couple is breaking stereotypes and redefining gender roles.

The viral video showcases the woman describing how her husband handles household chores and takes care of the baby. She tells the viewers that her husband also works with Swiggy at night to further support the family.

The man then describes his part of efforts in running the house smoothly, while his wife takes on the financial responsibilities. Looking after the child, washing dishes, mopping floors and picking up his wife from work are some of them.

Their story resonates with many, highlighting the changing dynamics of Indian households where roles are no longer bound by traditional expectations.

Social media has showered praise on the couple, calling them an inspiration for their mutual respect and partnership.

“Great understanding” commented a user.

Another user commented, “How cute”

“You guys deserve each other”, commented a third user.

