Viral video: Couple engages in PDA on Ghaziabad highway, police takes action

Chandigarh, June 22
Social media platforms have been witnessing a plethora of PDA videos fervidly circulating across. After perpetually surfacing clips from the Delhi Metro, youths are even risking their lives romancing while driving and riding on the busy highways.
One such video from UP’s Ghaziabad has been making the rounds where a couple could be seen doing PDA on a moving bike.
The now-viral video shows a man riding a bike on NH 9 while a girl sits on the fuel tank facing towards him and clinging him.
A Twitter user, Akash Kumar, shared the video on the microblogging site while tagging accounts of Ghaziabad traffic police and UP traffic police.
#गाजियाबाद में आशिक मिजाज बाइक सवार की वीडियो हुई वायरल इंदिरापुरम के NH 9 का बताया जा रहा है ।— Akash Kumar (@Akashkchoudhary) June 20, 2023
वो कहते है ना -
"हम तो मरेंगे सनम तुम्हे साथ लेके मरेंगे "
पर
नियम कानून ताक पर रख के ही सफर करेंगे ।@Gzbtrafficpol @uptrafficpolice @sacchayugnews pic.twitter.com/xPmSgzbfmO
Thought the faces of the persons involved in the act were not visible, police managed to track them with the help of registration number of the vehicle.
ट्विटर से प्राप्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए, चालानी कार्यवाही की गई। pic.twitter.com/7HGAhqfkPF— Gzb Traffic police (@Gzbtrafficpol) June 21, 2023
उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में प्रभारी निरीक्षक इंदिरापुरम को वीडियो की जांच करते हुए आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है— DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) June 21, 2023
A hefty challan of Rs 21000 was unleashed upon them for multiple offences.
