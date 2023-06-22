Viral video: Couple engages in PDA on Ghaziabad highway, police takes action

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 22

Social media platforms have been witnessing a plethora of PDA videos fervidly circulating across. After perpetually surfacing clips from the Delhi Metro, youths are even risking their lives romancing while driving and riding on the busy highways.

One such video from UP’s Ghaziabad has been making the rounds where a couple could be seen doing PDA on a moving bike.

The now-viral video shows a man riding a bike on NH 9 while a girl sits on the fuel tank facing towards him and clinging him.

A Twitter user, Akash Kumar, shared the video on the microblogging site while tagging accounts of Ghaziabad traffic police and UP traffic police.

Thought the faces of the persons involved in the act were not visible, police managed to track them with the help of registration number of the vehicle.

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में प्रभारी निरीक्षक इंदिरापुरम को वीडियो की जांच करते हुए आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है — DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) June 21, 2023

A hefty challan of Rs 21000 was unleashed upon them for multiple offences.

