Viral video: Crocodile seen strolling on Maharashtra road after heavy rain

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 1

Many were scared, while others surprised as they saw a huge crocodile taking a stroll on a road after heavy rain in Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district.

The video--shot by a driver in Chinchnaka area of Chiplun town in Ratnagiri--showed an eight-foot-long crocodile crossing the road in Chiplun has gone viral on social media.

It is suspected to have come out of the nearby Shiva river, which is home to many crocodiles.

A few other vehicles are also seen in the video, which showed the autorickshaw trying tail the crocodile with its headlight on.

The incident happened on Sunday night.

