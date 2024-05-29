Viral video: Did Shah Rukh Khan accidentally leak title of his next film with daughter Suhana Khan

Chandigarh, May 29
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan may have accidentally leaked the title of his next film.
Shah Rukh shared a video to congratulate cinematographer Santosh Sivan on receiving the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens award at Cannes Film Festival.
Many noticed that the script of 'King' was placed on the table beside Shah Rukh.
“King Khan himself, making the unofficial announcement for the much-awaited ‘King’ movie. ❤️ Get ready for another blockbuster ,” a fan said. “Thank you “K I N G” for this unofficial announcement,”
King Khan himself, making the unofficial announcement for the much-awaited 'King' movie. ❤️ Get ready for another blockbuster 🔥@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #KingKhan #King #SRK pic.twitter.com/wAf9wjsHyp— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) May 28, 2024
The script featured the title of the film along with a few, unclear details.
Soon, the video went viral with many preparing themselves for another blockbuster in the making.
Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Santosh Sivan on receiving the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens award at Cannes. 🌟✨@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #SantoshSivan#KingKhan #cannes2024 #PierreAngenieuxExcelLens— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) May 28, 2024
#CannesFilmFestival #AwardWinner pic.twitter.com/M39wEWeFN7
As per a report in Pinkvilla, it was revealed that Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh have been constantly in touch with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan with multiple meetings from October 2023 to February 2024.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected
Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...