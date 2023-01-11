Viral video: Drunk man sings Bhojpuri song while being lodged in Bihar jail, gets multiple offers from music industry

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 11

The special propensity of talent is that it could be born and groomed anywhere. The testimony to this got witnessed after a video surfaced form a jail in Bihar’s Buxur where a person behind bars was heard singing a Bhojpuri song so flawlessly that he started getting offers from music industry soon after the clip went viral.

TV के पूर्व सहयोगी @cmohan_pat के माध्यम से संपर्क करने पर पता चला कि ये कैमूर का गरीब युवक कन्हैया है,नशे में मिलने पर बिहार पुलिस ने इसे जेल भेजा,इनकी कानूनी मदद के उपरांत इन्हें सुधारने का प्रयास होगा,साथ ही UP के मशहूर त्रिनेत्र स्टूडियो में गाने का अवसर भी उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा pic.twitter.com/Id8HrJV2HZ — Dr. Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) January 8, 2023

As per reports, Kanhaiya Kumar was arrested by Buxur Police in inebriated state as he violated liquor-related laws in Bihar, which has been declared as a dry state. Kumar reportedly went to UP for work and entered Bihar after consuming hooch there. As per law in Bihar, people could not enter the state in drunken state, owing to which he was nabbed.

He was lodged in jail for the infraction and it was there that he stated singing a Bhojpuri song which narrates ordeal of a drunkard.

As he sings “Darogaji ho… Sochi-sochi jiya hamro kahe ghabrata…,” even cops outside the prison were heard appreciating his skills.

Moreover since the video went viral on Twitter, it is getting fervidly viral and appreciated. Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari shared the video and offered the viral-tipsy-man a song in his music company. Ankit retweeted the post of a UP MLA who assured legal help and rehabilitation to the man. Besides, he assured him an opportunity to sing in UP's famous studio.

Since being shared, the viral video has amassed over 3 lakh views. Netizens are unanimously hailing the uncommon talent of the man.

बहुत बढ़िया गायकी। — Amit Srivastava 🕉️ (@AmiSri) January 10, 2023

क्या बात है।।🤗🤗🤗🙏 — monu kumar (@monukum13922849) January 8, 2023

Jai ho... भाग्य कभी भी आपका चमक सकता है कही भी *जेल में भी*। बहुत सुंदर आवाज का धनी है ये भाई कन्हैया 🥰 — Ajay Pathak (@pathakajay51) January 8, 2023

जिसकी आवाज़ में इतनी वेदना और कसक हो, जो इतना अच्छा कलाकार हो, वह मदद मिलने पर सिर्फ़ सुधरेगा ही नही, बल्कि अच्छा बनने की भी कोशिश करेगा।



सबको मिलकर इसकी समस्या समझने की कोशिश करते हुए, मदद का हाथ आगे बढ़ाना चाहिए। — मिथिलेश कुमार सिंह (@iMithleshSingh) January 8, 2023