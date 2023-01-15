Viral video: Elderly men dance to Bollywood song Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, netizens hail their energy

Chandigarh, January 15
Social media is repository of videos which strongly uphold the statement ‘Age is just a number’. Besides wisdom and experience, many people in their old age pose some serious challenges before youths when it comes to living life king size with oozing energy and enthusiasm. A video, as testimony, has surfaced where two persons— in their seemingly 60s— could be seen grooving to the title track of Bollywood movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
An Instagram post in this regard has been shared by an account, Wedding vibes.
One poses as Bade Miyan while the comparatively-younger to him portrays as Chote Miyan. The duo could be seen giving a humorous and captivating twist to the act through their waggish dance moves.
Since being shared, the video has amassed over 1 lakh views. Netizens are hailing the startling energy of the duo.
