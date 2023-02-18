Viral video: Father delivers high-octane performance with daughter on Bollywood song ‘Uff Teri Adaa’, Internet mesmerised

Chandigarh, February 18
There had been many videos circulating on social media platforms where a heartfelt bonhomie between a father-daughter duo got manifested on dance floor. A fresh video in this regard has been making the rounds on Instagram, where a father could be seen grooving with his daughter on popular Bollywood track Uff Teri Adaa.
The video has been shared on Instagram handle of ShaadiBTS’.
The video of power-pack performance is extremely captivating and is getting fervidly viral across social media handles.
Since being shared, it has amassed over 3 lakh views. Netizens are all hearts over the killer performance.
