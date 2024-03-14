Viral video: Furious Iranian mother with no hijab confronts cleric who ‘secretly’ filmed her in hospital

Chandigarh, March 14
A viral video showing an angry Iranian mother confronting a cleric who allegedly took her pictures secretly as she was not wearing a hijab has gone viral.
She says she fears for her safety.
A woman in a hospital in Iran’s city of Qom confronts a cleric who tried to secretly film her while she was not wearing a hijab, a Muslim veil. You can feel her indignation. He has to flee her fury. pic.twitter.com/aC1Rflo2sc— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) March 10, 2024
The Iranian judiciary has initiated legal proceedings following the circulation of the video depicting the tense encounter.
The incident occurred at a hospital in the Iranian city of Qom, where the woman without a scarf was there for her child’s treatment.
The cleric was seen recording her with his phone, prompting the woman’s furious demand that the video be deleted.
In the video, the angry mother can be seen shouting at the cleric for taking photographs of her without the hijab while she was waiting with her child in a clinic.
