Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Chandigarh, December 4
A girl has been slammed on social media for sharing a video of herself posing next to her late father's photo using live filters.
The video of the girl merrily taking selfies with her late father’s framed photograph, jazzed up with live filters has not gone down well with the users and has grabbed attention.
The video showed the girl happily adding live filters, including the ‘dog’ filter and another fancy one, while standing in from of her late father’s framed photograph with a garland.
The video has set the internet ablaze with many supporting her while others can’t take it.
One wrote:”Funny & Sad at the same time. Probably she misses having fun with her dad.” Another commented:”Guys, use everything, Do not leave anything for this generation, Inke liye saaf hawa aur pani bachaye hum???”.
Inke liye saaf hawa aur pani bachaye hum???— rp singh (@RPsingh125) December 2, 2023
December 2, 2023
Funny & Sad at the same time.— lazy! (@letsoutrage) December 2, 2023
Probably she misses having fun with her dad.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana
Court of Inquiry ordered to ascertain the cause of accident
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid uproar over 'cash for query' issue
Winter Session likely to witness noisy scenes over the possi...
Take lesson from this defeat and shun negativity: PM Modi to Opposition after BJP wins in 3 states
Says when there's good governance, anti-incumbency becomes i...