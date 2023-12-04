Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 4

A girl has been slammed on social media for sharing a video of herself posing next to her late father's photo using live filters.

The video of the girl merrily taking selfies with her late father’s framed photograph, jazzed up with live filters has not gone down well with the users and has grabbed attention.

The video showed the girl happily adding live filters, including the ‘dog’ filter and another fancy one, while standing in from of her late father’s framed photograph with a garland.

The video has set the internet ablaze with many supporting her while others can’t take it.

One wrote:”Funny & Sad at the same time. Probably she misses having fun with her dad.” Another commented:”Guys, use everything, Do not leave anything for this generation, Inke liye saaf hawa aur pani bachaye hum???”.

Funny & Sad at the same time.

