 Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture : The Tribune India

Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture

The man was seen losing his cool on his co-workers for not selling enough banking products and insurance policies

Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture

Video grab of HDFC bank senior employee shouting at his juniors during online meet.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 6

HDFC Bank on Monday sacked its senior employee after latter’s video of shouting at his juniors on a video call during an internal meeting went viral on social media.

The man was seen losing his cool on his co-workers for not selling enough banking products and insurance policies. He could be seen yelling at them in Bengali.

The video was shared by a Twitter user, Sara, who tagged HDFC bank and demanded action against Pushpal Roy for his ‘unprofessional’ and ‘demoralising’ act.

Acting swiftly over the complaint, the bank suspended its employee for his unruly behavior. HDFC Service Manager, Ajay, on behalf of the bank laid out a tweet in this regard.

Hi Sara, this bears reference to a recent social media report. Basis a preliminary enquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank. We at HDFC Bank have a zero tolerance policy for any form of misconduct at the workplace and firmly believe in treating all our employees with dignity and respect. - Ajay, Service Manager

Meanwhile, several users fuelled a conversation on toxic workplace culture over the video.

#Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of 'trend of Sikhs converting to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab'

2
Haryana

2 sons of DIG among 4 arrested for creating ruckus after being refused liquor at shop in Gurugram

3
Nation

Balconies sagging, safety issues to fore at another Gurugram housing complex

4
Haryana

ED raids 7 locations of IREO, M3M Groups in Delhi, Gurugram

5
Nation

NCB busts pan-India drug network that used darknet, cryptocurrency; 6 youngsters held, largest haul in 2 decades

6
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring heckled in New York

7
World

Video: Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson region blown up by Russian forces, territories flooded: Reports

8
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's nod to Central varsity status for Panjab University conditional: SAD

9
Punjab

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

10
Haryana NIRF Rankings

Only 4 universities from Haryana in top 100

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

AIIMS thwarts malware attack, no impact on patient services

AIIMS thwarts malware attack, no impact on patient services

A similar attack in November last had crippled hospital regi...

Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB

NCB busts pan-India drug network that used darknet, cryptocurrency; 6 youngsters held, largest haul in 2 decades

The network, which operated in the darknet and used cryptocu...

San Francisco-bound Air India flight diverted to Russia’s Magadan after engine glitch

San Francisco-bound Air India flight diverted to Russia's Magadan after engine glitch

Flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, lands safely

Haryana farmers block highway over procurement of sunflower seeds

Traffic restored on NH44 after farmers block national highway in Kurukshetra on sunflower MSP issue

Police had to resort to water cannon and lathicharge to disp...

Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture

Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture

The man was seen losing his cool on his co-workers for not s...


Cities

View All

On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of ‘trend of conversion to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab

On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of 'trend of Sikhs converting to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab'

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

Cover ups won’t mask botched up Operation Bluestar: BJP

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Frequent traffic jams outside bus stand irk Amritsar residents

Chandigarh MC: AAP councillors suspended for a day for ‘abusing’ MP Kirron Kher, PM Modi

Chandigarh MC: AAP councillors suspended for a day for ‘abusing’ MP Kirron Kher, PM Modi

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

PGI retains second position for 6th time

Ayushmann Khurrana empowers LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh to turn entrepreneurs

World Environment Day: 11 months on, single-use ban plastic only on paper in Chandigarh

AIIMS thwarts malware attack, no impact on patient services

AIIMS thwarts malware attack, no impact on patient services

Delhiites lack sense of belongingness for city, should be more responsible towards it: LG V K Saxena

5 DU colleges in top 10

Pollution levels dipped in Delhi despite development: Kejriwal

Man kills brother, nabbed

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Nabbed, let off, man again in net for triple murder

MLA told to appear in court on June 12

Arrest of 2 women agents bares well-oiled ring

Phagwara Oppn opposes ward map

Find solution to avoid action, civic body chief tells farmers

Find solution to avoid action, civic body chief tells farmers

Five of vehicle lifters’ gang arrested

Being held captive in Oman, Jagraon woman returns home

MC installs plastic shredder machine at hot mix plant

Ludhiana police to bring suspect on production warrant from Phillaur

Vigilance Bureau assesses properties of former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla in disproportionate assets case

DA Case: Vigilance Bureau assesses properties of former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

5 months on, no headway in Vigilance Bureau probe into assets case

Farmers back wrestlers, burn BJP MP’s effigy

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA hears out patients