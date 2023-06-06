Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture

Chandigarh, June 6
HDFC Bank on Monday sacked its senior employee after latter’s video of shouting at his juniors on a video call during an internal meeting went viral on social media.
The man was seen losing his cool on his co-workers for not selling enough banking products and insurance policies. He could be seen yelling at them in Bengali.
The video was shared by a Twitter user, Sara, who tagged HDFC bank and demanded action against Pushpal Roy for his ‘unprofessional’ and ‘demoralising’ act.
#HDFC bank’s Manager Mr. Pushpal Roy. Employees were treated in an unprofessional way. I would have given back right there. Not sure why & how employees are tolerating. He is completely demoralised and done blatant attacked on employees. Should be fired !— Sara (@srchetlur) June 5, 2023
#toxicworkenvironment pic.twitter.com/m0IrfqXl6b
Acting swiftly over the complaint, the bank suspended its employee for his unruly behavior. HDFC Service Manager, Ajay, on behalf of the bank laid out a tweet in this regard.
Hi Sara, this bears reference to a recent social media report. Basis a preliminary enquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank. We at HDFC Bank have a zero tolerance policy for any form of misconduct at the workplace and firmly believe in treating all our employees with dignity and respect. - Ajay, Service Manager
Hi Sara, this bears reference to a recent social media report. Basis a preliminary enquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank. We at HDFC Bank have…— HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) June 5, 2023
Meanwhile, several users fuelled a conversation on toxic workplace culture over the video.
