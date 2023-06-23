Viral Video: Horse on Kedarnath route forced to smoke weed, Uttarakhand Police takes cognizance

Chandigarh, June 23
A video of an incident, which has shamed humanity, is getting viral across social media platforms. In the now-viral video, 2 men could be seen making a horse puff marijuana on the way to Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand.
The clip shows the men holding the animal from its snout and making it drag weed joint. The horse seems agitated and tries to evade the act but the persons involved in inhumane action vehemently makes it inhale the smoke.
A Twitter user, Himanshi Mehra, uploaded the video on microblogging site and sought action against the men.
#Uttrakhand Some people are making a horse smoke weed forcefully at the trek of Kedarnath temple.@uttarakhandcops @DehradunPolice @RudraprayagPol @AshokKumar_IPS— Himanshi Mehra 🔱 (@manshi_mehra_) June 23, 2023
should look into this matter and find the culprit behind thispic.twitter.com/yyX1BNMiLk
Besides facing netizens’ ire, Uttarakhand Police took cognizance of the matter and initiated a search for the miscreants.
We have taken cognizance of the viral video wherein a horse is forcefully given smoke. We are trying to identify the men in the video.— उत्तराखण्ड पुलिस - Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) June 23, 2023
Appeal: Such incidents should be reported to the nearby police on duty or on 112 for immediate action.
This is so awful 😞 😢 💔— तहक्षी™ tehxi தக்ஷி (@yajnshri) June 23, 2023
ये गलत है। पूरी तरह से जानवरों के लिए अत्याचार है।— ब्रह्मानंद मिश्र 🇮🇳 (@BNMishraji) June 23, 2023
Sick people., Should be identified and punished— S R (@soumyajit08) June 23, 2023
