Viral video: In what could ‘mess up relationships’, ‘nasty’ woman filmed planting kiss marks on men's white shirts in bar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 24

A tik tok video of a woman has been circulating online for she was seen planting lipstick marks on the back of men during a drunken night at a Sydney Irish bar over the weekend while revellers celebrated St Patrick's Day in Australia.

The woman although did it for fun, she, however, was slammed for her cheeky behaviour, as many feared it could mess up these men's good relationships.

The video perhaps was recorded by her friend showed her kissing men wearing white shirts on the crowded dance floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADULTGRAM 😉 (@_adultgram_)

The plan, it seems, was to leave an obvious red lipstick mark on the clothes of men without their knowledge, but the move has not gone down well with many.

While the "lipstick bandit," as she's being referred to online, and her friends evidently find the act hilarious, with the woman shown laughing as she moves around the room, others think it's "not in good spirit”.

Many said their act could hurt men’s in relationships who are innocently enjoying a night out with friends.

The issue, they say, is that women's lipstick on their clothes makes these men look like they've been unfaithful to their partners when this simply wasn't the case.

And the worst part is that most seem completely unaware of the kiss planted on their back, so explaining it could prove tricky.

People who saw the clip online said the men’s relationships could "be hurt" and that the single act could be "messing with dudes lives."

"This is terrible, she ruined a lot of relationships," one said.

"Why would you deliberately ruin someone's trust, destroy relationships and think it's funny?" fumed another.

Others deemed it "gross behaviour" insisting "this isn't funny" as the video continues to be shared across the platform.

While most seem concerned about the impact it could have on relationships, some took aim at the move for other reasons.

The act was considered "harassment" by many who argued it's "never ok" to touch someone "without their permission.

"Why do people think it's ok to touch people without their permission?" one questioned.

"Guys going around kissing random girls on the back wouldn't be ok. Neither is this," stated another.

"Ummm she's kissing him without consent… also ruining his shirt," a third pointed out.