Viral video: Indian teacher in US delivers far out Trigonometry class in musical format, Twitterati impressed

Chandigarh, October 19
Mathematics is usually a problem for many students as they find it strenuous to learn complex formulas and equations. Topics including Trigonometry, Integration, Differentiation, and Geometry require thorough knowledge of plethora of formulas and equations. But a video, doing the rounds on social media, seems to be turning saviour for such students as a teacher seems to be making mathematics lucid by giving musical touch to the convoluted Trigonometric expressions.
The video has been shared on Twitter by an account, AK where an Indian-origin teacher can be seen singing Trigonometric formulas to students in the US. Even the students seem to enjoy this peculiar teaching style as they sing the formulas out loud in unison with him. "Math also can be fun...Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in US,"the caption of the post reads.
Math also can be fun...Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in US 😅 pic.twitter.com/GnrCT40YEv— A K 🇮🇳 (@AK_Inspire) October 16, 2022
Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 1 million views. Netizens are hailing the unconventional teaching style.
😀 u won't believe my math teacher used to do similar thing for many math formulas/theorems.— Pradeep (@pradeepKarunadu) October 16, 2022
Ah! He didn't do it for trigonometry.
Aise fun & creative teachers foreign chale jate h.. aur hume milte h Hitler boring types🙄— Ambrösia (@psychotic_me) October 16, 2022
Superb— Rajiv🇮🇳 ॐ (@rajiv71_agrawal) October 16, 2022
Awesome!— Dr. Prema Seshadri🇮🇳 (@drprema) October 16, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s voice in world can gain in authority from commitment to inclusivity: UN chief Guterres
‘As an elected member of Human Rights Council, India has a r...
Russia-Ukraine War: India asks citizens to leave Ukraine immediately
Leave by any available means in view of deteriorating situat...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Fugitive gangster Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
More trouble for UK PM Truss as interior minister Suella Braverman quits over security issue, criticises government
‘I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility; I resign’: ...