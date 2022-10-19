Viral video: Indian teacher in US delivers far out Trigonometry class in musical format, Twitterati impressed

Tribune Web Desk

Mathematics is usually a problem for many students as they find it strenuous to learn complex formulas and equations. Topics including Trigonometry, Integration, Differentiation, and Geometry require thorough knowledge of plethora of formulas and equations. But a video, doing the rounds on social media, seems to be turning saviour for such students as a teacher seems to be making mathematics lucid by giving musical touch to the convoluted Trigonometric expressions.

The video has been shared on Twitter by an account, AK where an Indian-origin teacher can be seen singing Trigonometric formulas to students in the US. Even the students seem to enjoy this peculiar teaching style as they sing the formulas out loud in unison with him. "Math also can be fun...Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in US,"the caption of the post reads.

Math also can be fun...Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in US 😅 pic.twitter.com/GnrCT40YEv — A K 🇮🇳 (@AK_Inspire) October 16, 2022

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 1 million views. Netizens are hailing the unconventional teaching style.

