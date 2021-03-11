Viral video: IndiGo pilot surprises wife with a special message as she boards flight

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 26

A heartwarming story of an IndiGo pilot, making special announcement for wife who is on board with him, is winning hearts on social media.

The video has been shared on Instagram by pilot’s wife with a special message for him. “Being your wife is my greatest blessing. I do not know where to start and what to say.. I am one person who writes LONG captions but for this one.. I have no words. My heart is so full & I do not know what I did so right in my life to deserve this man. I will say it again..It’s my greatest blessing being your wife, Alneez. You make me believe that true love is the one that spins your heart and takes it on ONE HAPPY RIDE. I have been on it with you, my love and I thank my god every single day for you,” the post reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zahra♥️Alneez | Couple Travel (@the_tworisty_sapiens)

In the video, Pilot Alneez Virani refers the flight as the special one as his wife, Zahra, was on board. The video starts with Alneez waving at his wife through windowpane while she is about to board the flight. The wife of pilot later records the heartfelt announcement her husband makes for her.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to make a special announcement. Some days I do get a special flight, and today is one such flight. I have a special passenger on this flight. I have the privilege of flying my wife to Mumbai. It’s just a small thing for everybody, but it means a lot to me. Just wished to share the happiness with all of you onboard,” the pilot says in announcement.

The shared clip has garnered over 8 million views. Netizens are in absolute love with the adorable video of the couple.