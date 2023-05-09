Viral video: Inebriated youth rides bull on street in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand Police initiate action

Chandigarh, May 9
A video of an inebriated youth riding a bull through a street in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh has been getting fervidly viral across social media platforms.
The video has been shared by Uttarakhand Police, while stating that the legal action was taken against the miscreant and he was warned not to misbehave with animals in future.
“Taking cognizance of the video circulated on social media about a drunk youth riding on a bull in Tapovan Rishikesh late night on 05th May, while taking legal action against the youth, the youth was warned not to misbehave with animals in this way in future,” the caption reads.
05 मई की देर रात्रि तपोवन ऋषिकेश में नशे में युवक के सांड के ऊपर सवार होने संबंधी सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए युवक के विरुद्व वैधानिक कार्यवाही करते हुए युवक को चेतावनी दी गयी कि पशुओं के साथ भविष्य में इस प्रकार दुर्व्यवहार न करें। pic.twitter.com/VrSxRdhqJX— उत्तराखण्ड पुलिस - Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) May 8, 2023
The youth could be seen reciting something loudly as he charges the bull on an almost-deserted road.
While many people were shocked by the video and thought it was inappropriate, others compared it to Jallikattu and claimed the young man hadn't done anything that deserved legal action.
Good step— Bhupesh Chander (@BhupeshChander1) May 8, 2023
इसको छोड़ो मत जेल डालो— Chandrabhan Rana 🇮🇳 (@ChandrabhanRan3) May 8, 2023
When #Jalikatta is legal then what was wrong in this?— Ash (@AwaraDil21) May 9, 2023
However, the youth apologized andvowed to not repeat such act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan’s arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander’s house in Lahore
Protests break out in Multan, Jhang, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura...
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court in corruption case
Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadeer trust case, hi...
‘May not get the chance to address you again...come out’: Imran Khan to people in pre-recorded video
‘You all should realise that fundamental rights, law and dem...
Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah’s statement on scrapping of 4pc Muslim quota in Karnataka
The Bench says public functionaries should exercise caution ...
Assam forms panel to see if state can outlaw polygamy
Committee will engage in extensive discussions with all stak...