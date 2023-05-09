Viral video: Inebriated youth rides bull on street in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand Police initiate action

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 9

A video of an inebriated youth riding a bull through a street in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh has been getting fervidly viral across social media platforms.

The video has been shared by Uttarakhand Police, while stating that the legal action was taken against the miscreant and he was warned not to misbehave with animals in future.

“Taking cognizance of the video circulated on social media about a drunk youth riding on a bull in Tapovan Rishikesh late night on 05th May, while taking legal action against the youth, the youth was warned not to misbehave with animals in this way in future,” the caption reads.

05 मई की देर रात्रि तपोवन ऋषिकेश में नशे में युवक के सांड के ऊपर सवार होने संबंधी सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए युवक के विरुद्व वैधानिक कार्यवाही करते हुए युवक को चेतावनी दी गयी कि पशुओं के साथ भविष्य में इस प्रकार दुर्व्यवहार न करें। pic.twitter.com/VrSxRdhqJX — उत्तराखण्ड पुलिस - Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) May 8, 2023

The youth could be seen reciting something loudly as he charges the bull on an almost-deserted road.

While many people were shocked by the video and thought it was inappropriate, others compared it to Jallikattu and claimed the young man hadn't done anything that deserved legal action.

Good step — Bhupesh Chander (@BhupeshChander1) May 8, 2023

इसको छोड़ो मत जेल डालो — Chandrabhan Rana 🇮🇳 (@ChandrabhanRan3) May 8, 2023

When #Jalikatta is legal then what was wrong in this? — Ash (@AwaraDil21) May 9, 2023

However, the youth apologized andvowed to not repeat such act.

#social media #Uttarakhand