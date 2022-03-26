Viral video: Kim Jong Un guides missile launch programme in filmy style, netizens can’t keep calm

Chandigarh, March 26
North Korea’s state run TV channel has made a serious faux pas as it shared an edited video of Kim Jong Un on Friday. In the now-viral-video, Kim can be seen taking note of a missile launching programme in a heroic manner. He can be seen keeping a close eye on the programme and later celebrating the successful launch.
The clip got viral a day after North Korea launched one of its intercontinental ballistic missiles.
The video seems to be like an extraction of a movie clip, hence Twitter can’t resist taking dig at viral video. The cinematic background score and the cut-throat edits that can be seen in an action movie contributed to the amusing content netizens churned out regarding the video.
March 25, 2022
I'm laughing so hard I teared up pic.twitter.com/mo9QJt8bYT— Fanci Fiction 🦉⚖️📺👩⚖️🏴☠️ (@FanciFiction) March 25, 2022
It’s like a bunch of 14 year old’s have filmed themselves ‘being cool’ for some talent show audition 😂😂— Pedro Cabanna (@PedroCabanna) March 25, 2022
Serious Dad energy. https://t.co/UR8W4kAg4r pic.twitter.com/HxNqn49Rkq— Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) March 25, 2022
Any minute.......... .. pic.twitter.com/Cd6SWJyh32— Jakep792021 (@jakep792021) March 25, 2022
This seriously needs to be a mash up video. First part had me immediately thinking of pic.twitter.com/NQpfyFFtJK— Colinator (@colinza) March 25, 2022
Sigma Kim Grindset pic.twitter.com/bvlMG6h78Q— m (@TheAngelKing47) March 25, 2022
