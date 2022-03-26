Viral video: Kim Jong Un guides missile launch programme in filmy style, netizens can’t keep calm

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 26

North Korea’s state run TV channel has made a serious faux pas as it shared an edited video of Kim Jong Un on Friday. In the now-viral-video, Kim can be seen taking note of a missile launching programme in a heroic manner. He can be seen keeping a close eye on the programme and later celebrating the successful launch.

The clip got viral a day after North Korea launched one of its intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The video seems to be like an extraction of a movie clip, hence Twitter can’t resist taking dig at viral video. The cinematic background score and the cut-throat edits that can be seen in an action movie contributed to the amusing content netizens churned out regarding the video.

I'm laughing so hard I teared up pic.twitter.com/mo9QJt8bYT — Fanci Fiction 🦉⚖️📺👩‍⚖️🏴‍☠️ (@FanciFiction) March 25, 2022

It’s like a bunch of 14 year old’s have filmed themselves ‘being cool’ for some talent show audition 😂😂 — Pedro Cabanna (@PedroCabanna) March 25, 2022