Viral video: Loco pilot and five others suspended for unlawfully stopping train at crossing to collect Alwar’s famous ‘Khasta-Kachori’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 24

A loco pilot in Rajasthan’s Alwar district brings train to halt at a railways crossing, to do away with his cravings of Alwar’s famous Khasta-Kachori. As commuters wait on the either side of closed crossing gates, the driver stops the train and a man comes and hands over a packet of Kachori to someone inside engine compartment.

The bizarre scene was captured and uploaded by commuters on their social media. Since then, the video is doing rounds on different social media platforms.

Moreover, Dainik Bhaskar has reported that the train stops every day at around 8 am to collect snack for the loco pilot. It is the railway personnel posted at crossing gates, who fetches snack for the driver every day. People have to bear this inconvenience of waiting at crossings every day.

The video has drawn widespread flak for the driver and even higher railway authorities took the matter in cognizance.

Netizens have regarded the act unlawful.

After the clip spread like wildfire online, the North Western Railways took disciplinary action against those involved and suspended five people including the loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, two gatemen and a station master.

Similar incident was recorded in Pakistan, where the loco pilot stopped train mid-way to collect curd from a shop.