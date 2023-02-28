Viral video: Man breaks down inconsolably after knowing his daughter was anonymous kidney donor, Internet fails to hold emotions

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 28

A father-daughter relationship ensnares profound feelings of love and selflessness. Social media is repository many such videos which act as testimony to the immense warmth the relationships shares. A fresh video in the streak has been making the rounds on social media, where a father could be seen breaking down after knowing that his daughter was that anonymous person who donated kidney to him.

The wholesome video has been shared on Twitter by an account, The Figen. “She is one of the most wonderful daughters in the world. Dad finds out that the anonymous kidney donor was his own daughter,” the caption reads.

As the man relaxes on a couch after his renal transplant, his daughter enters the room donning patient gown and with intravenous drip inserted.

The man in this moment learns that his daughter was the anonymous kidney donor. “Oh my god, are you kidding me,” he could be heard saying while bursting into tears.

The woman could be seen consoling her father as latter fails to collect himself.

Since being shared, the moving video has accumulated over 1 million views. The video has stirred up Internet with people initiating an emotional drive in comment section. Netizens are unanimously hailing the selfless act of the daughter.

If this father is crying, I am going to cry too! His daughter sharing life with him!❤️👍 — Stewart Koeven (@UniverseLuvsA) February 27, 2023

Powerful woman! — ResilientMind (@HesResilient) February 28, 2023

Daughters are absolutely the best!!! — Leonard Brown (@LbbcmbBrown) February 27, 2023

He helped give her life and she in return saves HIS. So beautiful ♥️ — Sithrules34 🐻⬇️ (@buiosegreta) February 27, 2023

