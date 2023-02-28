Viral video: Man carries dictionary to Shashi Tharoor’s event in Nagaland, netizens amused

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 28

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is considered as a virtuoso when it comes to having absolute prowess in English language. Many tweets and public interactions of his are testimony to how people often resort to dictionaries to understand his complex English. The exemplar of the aforementioned statement was seen at Shashi Tharoor's Nagaland event, where a person reached with a dictionary.

A video in this regard has been shared by a user, R Lungleng. “Someone in Nagaland literally brought Oxford Dictionary to my show to listen to Dr. @ShashiTharoor. Bringing Dictionary along was just a joke statement until I saw this,” the caption reads.

Someone in Nagaland literally brought Oxford Dictionary to my show to listen to Dr. @ShashiTharoor. 😅



Bringing Dictionary along was just a joke statement until I saw this. pic.twitter.com/Qiz3E2sv3i — R Lungleng (@rlungleng) February 26, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 7,000 views. Netizens are in splits over the act.

