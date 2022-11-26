Viral video: Man impeccably climbs up ladder onto bus while balancing motorcycle on his head, netizens call him ‘superhuman’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 26

An implausible video has been doing the rounds on social media, where a man could be seen climbing a ladder onto a bus while mounting a motorcycle over his head.

Shared on Twitter by account Zindgi Gulzaar Hai, the man walks up to a ladder while holding a motorcycle over his head. He later gets his hands off the vehicle and starts climbing the ladder onto the bus. Two people wait over the bus to place it atop as the man flawlessly ascends till top of the ladder with motor cycle.

They are really super human 👏🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/kNruhcRzE1 — ज़िन्दगी गुलज़ार है ! (@Gulzar_sahab) November 25, 2022

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 90,000 views. Netizens are showering their praises for the man’s amazing strength. Many pointed out how one has to induce utmost efforts to make the ends meet.

