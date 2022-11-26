Viral video: Man impeccably climbs up ladder onto bus while balancing motorcycle on his head, netizens call him ‘superhuman’

Chandigarh, November 26
An implausible video has been doing the rounds on social media, where a man could be seen climbing a ladder onto a bus while mounting a motorcycle over his head.
Shared on Twitter by account Zindgi Gulzaar Hai, the man walks up to a ladder while holding a motorcycle over his head. He later gets his hands off the vehicle and starts climbing the ladder onto the bus. Two people wait over the bus to place it atop as the man flawlessly ascends till top of the ladder with motor cycle.
They are really super human 👏🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/kNruhcRzE1— ज़िन्दगी गुलज़ार है ! (@Gulzar_sahab) November 25, 2022
Since being shared, the video has amassed over 90,000 views. Netizens are showering their praises for the man’s amazing strength. Many pointed out how one has to induce utmost efforts to make the ends meet.
Hero ke uper hero double— Parminder Singh (@Parmind24375885) November 25, 2022
Hero...,,..!!!!!!!
Bande ke calf muscles ban rahe hain.— abhishek sonthalia (@abhishekson2014) November 25, 2022
पेट की भूख और गरीबी आपके अंदर हुनर पैदा कर देती है यह आपको भी नहीं पता चलता कब?— Kanchan Khandelwal (@Kanchan380) November 25, 2022
रियल बाहुबली 💪— Jitendra Gupta (@Jitendr41535569) November 25, 2022
Hunar sadko per kartab dikhata hai aur kismat mehelo mai raj karti hai!!..mazboori se bada koi teacher nahi..— Vishal R (@rajrakhe) November 25, 2022
Superman— Manzoor (@_ahangermanzoor) November 25, 2022
Super human ❤— Punam Kujur (@PunamKujur14) November 25, 2022
