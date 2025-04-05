Viral Video: Man pets massive snake calmly; Viewers left astonished

In a rare interaction, a man is seen sitting calmly in front of a giant cobra, treating it as though it's a companion. The video of the incident, which could send shivers down anyone’s spine, is making a splash on social media.

Shared on Instagram, the clip begins with the man, dressed in a yellow T-shirt and blue jeans, crouching in front of the cobra as it opens its mouth wide. With intense focus, the man gently touches the serpent's head, and though it reacts, it does so without aggression.

The cobra, wary, raises its hood as the man maintains his calm demeanor and continues to engage with it. After a moment, the snake settles, and the man gently places his forehead against its head. In that instant, it seemed as though they shared a peaceful connection before the man quietly withdrew.

The 15-second video has left social media users in awe.

One user said in the comments section, “I am dead scared of snakes ! First time I found them kinda cute 😮”

Another said, “Jokes apart this guy has a very strong and positive aura , spiritually awakened soul.”

Meanwhile, a third person explained the interaction, saying, “"If you stay calm in front of a cobra, it will stay calm too! Snakes only attack in self-defence or being threatened."

One user joked, “Hacker hai bhai hacker hai💀”