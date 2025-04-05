DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Trending / Viral Video: Man pets massive snake calmly; Viewers left astonished

Viral Video: Man pets massive snake calmly; Viewers left astonished

15-second video has left social media users in awe
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:16 PM Apr 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock photo
Advertisement

In a rare interaction, a man is seen sitting calmly in front of a giant cobra, treating it as though it's a companion. The video of the incident, which could send shivers down anyone’s spine, is making a splash on social media.

Shared on Instagram, the clip begins with the man, dressed in a yellow T-shirt and blue jeans, crouching in front of the cobra as it opens its mouth wide. With intense focus, the man gently touches the serpent's head, and though it reacts, it does so without aggression.

The cobra, wary, raises its hood as the man maintains his calm demeanor and continues to engage with it. After a moment, the snake settles, and the man gently places his forehead against its head. In that instant, it seemed as though they shared a peaceful connection before the man quietly withdrew.

Advertisement

The 15-second video has left social media users in awe.

Advertisement

One user said in the comments section, “I am dead scared of snakes ! First time I found them kinda cute 😮”

Another said, “Jokes apart this guy has a very strong and positive aura , spiritually awakened soul.”

Meanwhile, a third person explained the interaction, saying, “"If you stay calm in front of a cobra, it will stay calm too! Snakes only attack in self-defence or being threatened."

One user joked, “Hacker hai bhai hacker hai💀”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper