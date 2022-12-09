Viral video: Man walks through Delhi Metro coach donning vest and towel, netizens hail his confidence

Chandigarh, December 9
Content creators have suddenly gotten into a state where they did not shy away from exercising any bizarre conduct in public to seek attention. Many such videos have surfaced on social media, where vloggers were seen doing unconventional stuff for the sake of fun and entertainment of the viewers. In a fresh addition to the streak, a video has surfaced where a youth could be seen walking inside a coach of Delhi Metro while donning a vest and towel.
A clip in this context has been shared on Instagram by a user, Mohit Gauhar.
View this post on Instagram
The youth walks through the coach like any other person in normal attire. He also fixes his hair while looking at windowpane of the carriage. Bystanders and onlookers were seen muddled while witnessing this one-of-a-kind view. Many were seen bursting into laughter.
Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 3 million views so far. Netizens found the video extremely hilarious and are pouring in funny reactions in the comment section.
