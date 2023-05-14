Viral video: Man watches IPL match on mobile phone despite being present inside the stadium, netizens in splits

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 14

Cricket lovers always wish to see the matches in stadium with whole paraphernalia of spectators, music and posters being flashed but a peculiar sight was witnessed during Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL match where a fan was watching the game on his mobile phone even while he was inside the stadium.

The video shows the man lazing across a row of stadium seats while watching the match on his mobile.

It has been shared on Twitter by a user Vijay.

Watch till the end 😂 😂 tag that guy also #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/dCwoM9k4s1 — विजय (@bijjuu11) May 10, 2023

Since being shared it has amassed over 12,000 views.

The clip apparently looks like a spoof video but netizens are in no mood to let go of it easily. They are in splits over the unusual act and many have fuelled a meme fest too.

Ha vahi aadat hoti he mobile me dekhne ki 😂 😂 — विजय (@bijjuu11) May 10, 2023

