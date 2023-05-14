Viral video: Man watches IPL match on mobile phone despite being present inside the stadium, netizens in splits

Chandigarh, May 14
Cricket lovers always wish to see the matches in stadium with whole paraphernalia of spectators, music and posters being flashed but a peculiar sight was witnessed during Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL match where a fan was watching the game on his mobile phone even while he was inside the stadium.
The video shows the man lazing across a row of stadium seats while watching the match on his mobile.
It has been shared on Twitter by a user Vijay.
Watch till the end 😂 😂 tag that guy also #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/dCwoM9k4s1— विजय (@bijjuu11) May 10, 2023
Since being shared it has amassed over 12,000 views.
The clip apparently looks like a spoof video but netizens are in no mood to let go of it easily. They are in splits over the unusual act and many have fuelled a meme fest too.
😎🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— आशीष माळी (@Garjana206) May 10, 2023
Ha vahi aadat hoti he mobile me dekhne ki 😂 😂— विजय (@bijjuu11) May 10, 2023
May 11, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka CLP passes resolution authorising Congress chief Kharge to name new Chief Minister
In another resolution CLP thanks 6.5 crore Kannadigas for re...
AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi
Was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on th...
Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls
AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, co...
Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed next CBI director
He has been appointed to the CBI director's post for a perio...
1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra city; 26 people detained
The violence took place after a religious post which went vi...