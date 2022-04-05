Viral video: Nigerian content creators recreate drama scene from Ekta Kapoor’s serial in hilarious way, netizens are in splits

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 5

Indian daily soaps are now going global as people across the world are obsessed with the melodrama these serials display. In a viral clip, Nigerian content creators have recreated a scene from one of Ekta Kapoor’s serials.

Nigerian content creator, Paul Casta, plays the role of Pragya from ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. In the hilarious recreation of drama scene, Pragya falls from stairs in slow motion. Pragya’s sister Tanu informs Raju, former’s husband, who is about to get in his car to leave for his office. Upon hearing the news of Pragya falling, Raju runs to rescue his wife, who is still in the middle of falling.

The now-viral video was posted on Twitter by Khalid Baig. “’To Ekta Kapoor, with love, from Nigeria,” reads the caption of the post.

To Ekta Kapoor, with love, from Nigeria pic.twitter.com/lqMS957yyj — Khalid Baig (@KhalidBaig85) April 1, 2022

Social media is sharing rib-tickling memes and finding the parody hilarious. After being shared online, the video garnered over 1 lakh views.