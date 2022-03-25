Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 25

People’s love for pets is often eternal and heartfelt. The ways how people include their pets in their joy and celebration is testimony of their love towards them. In a viral video, a newlywed couple can be seen grooving on dance floor with their pet, golden retriever, on their wedding day. The beautiful video has been shared by Instagram handle Goldenretriever_ Lilly.

In the video, couple flaunt a beautiful dance on Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud and their pet dog too danced along with them. The dog can be seen licking the face of groom and the video ends with couple planting a kiss on the dog’s cheeks.

“THIS IS EVERYTHING 😭😭 Credit@bear_thegoldenretriever🐶 & His mom@_stephdunn

#wedding #love #goldensdoingthings #goldenretriever,” the caption reads.

The video has been thoroughly liked and internet can’t get enough of this cute video.