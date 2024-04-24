Viral video of Sheikh Shahjahan 'weeping like child', BJP says ‘Mamata Banerjee’s poster boy’s swag disappeared’

Chandigarh, April 24
Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell chief Amit Malviya has shared a video of Sheikh Shahjahan.
In the video, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman of Sandeshkhali is purportedly weeping “like an inconsolable child”.
The BJP leader-- sharing the clip on ‘X’—wrote: “The swag has disappeared. Mamata Banerjee’s poster boy - rapist Sheikh Shahjahan is weeping like an inconsolable child. Criminal Anubroto Mondal is in jail. This is the fate that awaits the likes of Saokat Mollah, Jehangir Khan and others, who have unleashed a reign of terror across Bengal. No one will come to save them when law catches up. Not Mamata Banerjee for sure. She couldn’t even save her ministers. The clock is ticking. #Sandeshkhali”
The swag has disappeared. Mamata Banerjee’s poster boy - rapist Sheikh Shahjahan is weeping like an inconsolable child. Criminal Anubroto Mondal is in jail. This is the fate that awaits the likes of Saokat Mollah, Jehangir Khan and others, who have unleashed a reign of terror… pic.twitter.com/IUYzcO03YZ— Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 23, 2024
Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued a lookout notice against Sheikh Sirajuddin, the younger brother of Shahjahan.
Sources said the lookout notice was issued after Sirajuddin ducked several summons from the central agency for appearance for questioning.
Fearing that Sirajuddin might escape from the country, the ED has alerted all international airports and land border outposts in India, sources said.
Earlier this year, when Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas District was on the boil following protests by local women against sexual harassment by Shahjahan's associates, the villagers narrated how Sirajuddin expanded the family's farms by grabbing farmland using the unquestionable political clout.
Agitated villagers had also burnt down a warehouse within a pisciculture farm owned by Sirajuddin.
With IANS inputs
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#BJP #Congress #Mamata Banerjee #Trinamool Congress #West Bengal
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...