Viral video: Priyanka Chopra lambasted for saying Indian movies are about 'hips, bo*bs'

Tribune Web Desk

An old video of Piyanka Chopra has resurfaced where the global actress is taking about Indian cinema and she has not pictured it in good light.

As the video has gone viral she has been brutally trolled by the Internet users.

The video dates back to her debut at Emmys in 2016, where she not only walked the red carpet but also presented an award with Tom Hiddleston.

On the red carpet Priyanka is answering media when she mentioned that Indian films are all about ‘bo*bs and hips’.

In the video shared by a Reddit user, Priyanka said, “With Indian movies everything is about hips and bo*bs."

The picture about Indian cinema has not gone down well with the users. They lambasted her for depicting Indian movies in a bad light.

A user wrote: "Accha hai chali gayi. Some people can’t live without gora validation."