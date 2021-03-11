Viral video: Security personnel plays with kid during security check at IGI airport

Chandigarh, April 26
Social media has no dearth of adorable videos that keep doing the rounds. In one such video, a security personnel at Delhi IGI airport can be seen playing with a toddler during security check. The beautiful video has been shared by an Instagram user named ‘alexanderjohandabbelvenes’.
View this post on Instagram
In the video, the officer can be seen having a fun time with toddler, making him stand on the conveyor belt of luggage scanner and rolling her feet forward and backward over the surface.
Netizens found the act heart-warming. “That’s so sweet,” commented an Instagram user along with heart emojis. “Duty and care,” said another. “Glad you had a great time, please do come again,” posted a third. “Security personnel are also humans,” reads another comment.
