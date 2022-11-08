Viral video showing driving test in China stuns Internet; netizens call it ‘Fast and Furious audition’

ANI

Beijing, November 8

A video showing how a driving test is conducted in China has gone viral on social media and has left everyone talking! If you dread taking your driver's licence test, you might get jitters seeing this video from China that shows very many obstacles that the driver has to cross in order to pass the test.

A social media user who goes by the name Tansu Yegen posted the clip on Twitter and wrote, "Driver licence exam station in China".

The video shows a path with white outlines that includes a number of obstacles and a person is seen driving the car within the marked lines, making sure it doesn’t touch it. The car is seen getting parked, doing an eight, and even driving backwards.

Watch the video here:

Driver license exam station in China pic.twitter.com/BktCFOY4rH — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) November 4, 2022

The video opens with the car doing a zigzag trail. The driver can be then seen backing up the vehicle and parking it. One of individuals standing next to the car can be seen moving to the opposite side to observe if the driver has touched any outlines.

Later, the driver can be seen making an eight before reversing the vehicle for a longer route that includes ascending and descending a track. At last, the driver can be seen parallel parking, one of the trickiest manoeuvres for inexperienced drivers.

While the video stunned many, it left others thinking and contemplating how long it takes for people in China to get a driver's licence.

The video was picked up from Twitter and it hasn't been verified whether this is the way China conducts driver's licence tests.

