Viral video shows up groom being tied to a tree for demanding dowry before exchange of garlands

Chandigarh, June 16
A groom was tied to a tree after he allegedly demanded dowry from the girl’s family in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh.
It was just before the exchange of garlands that the groom allegedly asked for dowry.
प्रतापगढ की तस्वीरें देखिए— Rahul Sisodia (@Sisodia19Rahul) June 15, 2023
दूल्हे ने किया शादी से इंकार ,दूल्हे को बंधक बनाकर दी गई तालिबानी सज़ा#pratapgarh pic.twitter.com/OtqTdzNj5A
A video which has gone viral shows Amarjeet being tied up to a tree and was allegedly held captive for a few hours by the bride’s side< reports News 18.
SHO Mandhata said, “Both sides are present in the police station, but no compromise has been reached yet. Friends of the bridegroom misbehaved, which led to an argument between the two sides. In the meantime, the bridegroom, Amarjeet, made demands for a dowry."
