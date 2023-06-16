Viral video shows up groom being tied to a tree for demanding dowry before exchange of garlands

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 16

A groom was tied to a tree after he allegedly demanded dowry from the girl’s family in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh.

It was just before the exchange of garlands that the groom allegedly asked for dowry.

A video which has gone viral shows Amarjeet being tied up to a tree and was allegedly held captive for a few hours by the bride’s side< reports News 18.

SHO Mandhata said, “Both sides are present in the police station, but no compromise has been reached yet. Friends of the bridegroom misbehaved, which led to an argument between the two sides. In the meantime, the bridegroom, Amarjeet, made demands for a dowry."