Viral video: Sikh men rejoicing at amusement park make netizens go all hearts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 1

A viral video of 2 golden agers is testimony to how age can never be a hindrance to live life to its fullest.

In the video shared on Twitter, 2 Sikh men could be seen having some gala time at an amusement park. The bonhomie between the two could easily be perceived as the duo sits on a rubber float and cruises down a water slide. The giggle and exhilaration on their face is quite evident to attest their excitement. Their happy-go-lucky grins give message to people dwelled in qualms.

“Never Let the Kid Inside You Die. Babaji's Giggle After Riding On Water Slide,” read the caption of the post.

Never Let Kid Inside You Die.



Babaji's Giggle After Riding On Water Slide



🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/mPxY29vRJC — ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Hatindersinghr3) May 31, 2023

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 3000 views. Netizens are all hearts after witnessing the old men having sheer fun.

Never ever. Keeping it alive❤️🤣 — Dr. Sara A-Khan (@saraaltafkhan) May 31, 2023

Nayane te seyaane iko jehe hunde ❤️ — 𓅓ᒚαડ ᴾᵃⁿᵈʰᵉʳ¯¯̿̿¯̿̿'̿̿̿̿̿ '̿̿̿̿̿̿\̵͇̿̿\'̿̿̿ (@JassNotorious) May 31, 2023

#Sikhs #social media #twitter