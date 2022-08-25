Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

The video of the flight announcement has gone insanely viral on Internet

A still from video.

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 25

An IndiGo pilot's in-flight announcement in a Punjabi-English mix has gone insanely viral on social media.

A video shared on Twitter showed the IndiGo pilot speaking on the microphone and welcoming people.

"Some tips by the Captain in a Punjabi English mix to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh," read the caption of the post.

To begin with the pilot speaks in English and is heard saying while passengers sitting on the left side would be able to show off their photography skills, people sitting on the right would, meanwhile, see Hyderabad.

He then spoke in Punjabi and said later, passengers on left would see Jaipur, while the other side would be able to see Bhopal.

The pilot added that people sitting on the aisle seat can only turn left and right and look at each other. Passengers were in splits. "Lesson learnt is what? Take a window seat," he joked.

He then went on to give a special mention to all passengers from defence, para-military and veterans onboard. He even urged people to keep their masks on and remain seated until the plane lands in Chandigarh.

He said, "Your luggage is safe. Till the time the doors don't open, kindly remain seated. Luggage is totally safe with you."

