Viral video: This newspaper seller's commentary eulogising printed word is one of its kind

Chandigarh, May 17
We might have noticed vendors roaming around trains and buses, selling their products through their unique captivating commentary. In the course, a video of a newspaper seller is doing the rounds on social media.
The video has been shared on Twitter by an account, hum-tum. “Akhbar bechne ki adbhut kala (Unique way of selling a newspaper),” the caption of the post reads.
अखबार बेचने की अद्भुत कला...— हम-तुम (@BeFizul_) May 13, 2022
जय हो pic.twitter.com/varSxS2PaI
In the viral video, the man can be seen selling the newspaper, followed by a distinctive monologue. He hails the newspaper and compares it to a sword’s edge.
Jeet Prasad alias Putul Dada has been reportedly selling newspaper in similar flair for last 40 years.
Putul Dada also mentions in his spiel how digital age still cannot overpower newspaper.
Since being shared, social media seems to be fascinated by the art of Putul Dada. Many users are demanding salesman of the year award for him.
गजब...बहुत बढ़िया😃— Anshika Gupta (@Anshi1699) May 14, 2022
Superb skill— Ravi Gupta (@RaviGup05745291) May 14, 2022
Wowwww... amazing talent 👏 🙌 👌 ❤— Divya Fulwani (@divyafulwani) May 14, 2022
Salesman of the year— nitin more (@nitinbmore) May 14, 2022
