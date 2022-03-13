Viral video: Toddler enjoys his snowboarding drive in bliss, as the microphone recorded his thrum

Chandigarh, March 13
Social media is repository of amazing videos that often rejuvenate us during times of doldrums. A similar clip of a toddler is circulating on Internet, where he can be seen skating over the snow in ecstasy.
The video was posted on Instagram page worthfeed and has been viewed over 5 million times. The parents of this four- year-old kid attached a microphone to trace the activities of their kid, while they all went for snowboarding. Microphone attached to kid recorded his humming “This way, hill slip.I won’t fall, maybe I will.”
The mic further recorded the sounds that the kid kept on making while snowboarding in her cute dinosaur snowsuit. “That’s okay coz we all fall”, “Have fun dad”, the kid thrums.
Towards the end, the kid falls down and stucks in snow. Her father asked her what kind of dinosaur she was. First she said that she was a “powder-saurus”. However, after a few seconds, when she was unable to get up, Sage claimed that she was a “stuck-o-sauraus”.
