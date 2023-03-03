Viral video: Tractor in UP goes on rampage, starts up on its own and enters shop breaking glass door

Chandigarh, March 3
A video of an uncanny incident has been shared on Twitter where a tractor started up on its own and rammed into the glass of a shop only to break it and enter inside.
The incident took place in UP’s Bijnor.
The video has been shared on Twitter by a user, Jes Bhullar.
Amazing incident...— Jes Bhullar (@jesbhullar) March 2, 2023
The tractor ran without a driver, broke the glass and entered the shoe showroom.
The viral CCTV video is from #Bijnor of #UP. pic.twitter.com/YUzTKEPFcA
The CCTV inside the shop captured the tractor, parked right in front of the shop, starting up and mounting towards the shop. A cycle and a motorcycle parked in front were also crushed by the mammoth vehicle.
It wasn’t until a person went near the tractor and pressed its brakes with his hands that it finally stopped.
