Viral video: UP journalist questions minister over promises she made during election, gets arrested after BJP worker lodges complaint of ruckus

Chandigarh, March 14

A video of a UP journalist, asking questions to a minister over her promises made to villagers, at a public meeting is getting viral on social media.

Sanjay Rana went on stage at an even in Sambhal and asked UP MoS Gulab Devi about promises she made to the villagers in the backdrop of Assembly elections. Besides apprising the minister about the problems villagers face, he reminds her how she promised a road and boundary wall of a temple.

This is Sanjay Rana from Sambhal, UP. He's a journalist with a YouTube channel. Here he's questioning the MoS, Gulab Devi on her failed poll promises.

Guess what? He's behind bars.

But yeah, DEMOCRACY IS ALIVE AND KICKING!! pic.twitter.com/U0TPdUVuo0 — Rahul Mukherji (@RahulMukherji5) March 14, 2023

The minister didn’t speak much but said the issue he raised were genuine but it was not the correct time.

Now yet another video in this regard has been making the rounds where the journalist could be seen speaking to media while being lodged in the police custody. He alleged that he was arrested at the behest of the minister, who he sought reply from.

However BJP youth wing worker alleged that Rana created ruckus on stage owing to which he got a complaint registered against him. Rana, contrary to this claim, said he has videos of the event and he even took requisite permissions from minister’s staff to question her and he did not violate any laws. He said he was just refuting the claims of development made by the minister. He added that he was nabbed by the police from his village.

Chandausi CO while talking to BBC said a complaint of physical altercation was registered against Sanjay Rana, owing to which he was arrested.

