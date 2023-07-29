Viral video: UP man drenches bike in petrol to film reel at fuel station, police take cognisance

Chandigarh, July 29
Reels obsession to amass viewership and likes across social media platforms has prompted people get into bizarre acts which could even cost their lives. The testimony to this got witnessed when a man in UP’s Amroha drenched his Bullet motorcycle in petrol by gushing it all over it at a petrol pump to film a reel.
He takes hold of the nozzle and fills bike’s fuel take till the top. Subsequently, much to the surprise of the bystanders, he starts splashing the fuel on his bike.
The video was posted on Twitter by a user, Aryan Vishwakarma. He tagged UP Police handle seeking action against the act, which could have lead serious repercussions.
@Uppolice @amrohapolice— ARYAN VISHWAKARMA (@vishwakarmaary2) July 28, 2023
कृप्या संज्ञान लेकर आवश्यक कार्यवाही करें। https://t.co/nrpBu8u0Hd
UP Police took cognizance of the act and directed district police to take required action.
@amrohapolice - कृपया आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही करें।— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 28, 2023
