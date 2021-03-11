Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 28

With several states of India in the grip of severe heatwaves, people are adopting different techniques to battle the hot weather. In one such effort, a wedding procession innovated their own ‘jugaad’, where all members are seen moving ahead under the shade of a pandal.

In a viral video, people moving in the corners can be seen lifting the huge pandal on pillars and the canopy is covering the procession as it moves forward slowly.

The video has been shared on Twitter by account named Devyani Kohli. “This is why #India is called land of Innovation or simply “Jugaad” To beat the #Heatwave during “Baarat” Indians have found solution,” the caption of the post reads.

This is why #India is called land of Innovation or simply

"Jugaad" To beat the #Heatwave during "Baraat" Indians have found solution.#innovation pic.twitter.com/Fs8QociT2K — Devyani Kohli (@DevyaniKohli1) April 27, 2022

The video shared on Twitter has surpassed over 15,000 views.

Another similar incident was reported in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. A baarat accompanied by music band can be seen walking under four pandals sauntering forward simultaneously.

Since the beginning of the summer season in March this year, several parts of the country have been reporting severe hot weather. In the span of the last two months, maximum temperatures in west Rajasthan and Vidarbha in Maharashtra have remained between 40 degrees and 45 degrees Celsius.