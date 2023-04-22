Viral video: Why are male politicians wearing pink heels to Canadian Parliament?

Chandigarh, April 22
Pink, is a stereotypically colour representing females.
In support of women, male politicians, on Thursday, , Canadian MPs participated in the 'Hope in High Heels' and wore pink heels to Canadian Parliament. This was in order to encourage men help combat violence against women.
Videos of them parading around in hot pink heels surfaced on the social media.
Male politicians in Canada wearing heals to combat domestic abuse: pic.twitter.com/VMF2FKAA3Z— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 21, 2023
We welcomed @HaltonWomensPl to the Hill for the 4th annual Hope in High Heels on the Hill, to continue the conversation on systemic violence against women.— Karina Gould (@karinagould) April 20, 2023
Educating men and boys is part of the solution, and it is all of our responsibilities to end gender based violence. pic.twitter.com/W1Y2daIhHP
According to the WHO, one in three women experience physical or sexual violence in their life.
After the video went viral, some users on social media, however, mocked the Canadian male parliament members parading around in hot pink heels.
Again, Canada is not a real country https://t.co/yrUMD1cDGB— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 21, 2023
