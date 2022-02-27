Viral video: Woman breaks down after spotting martyred brother’s name at National War Memorial

Shagun and her family were completely unaware of the fact that National War Memorial has got names of all martyrs'

Viral video: Woman breaks down after spotting martyred brother’s name at National War Memorial

She was overcome with emotion after spotting Captain KD Sambyal’s written in gold. Screengrab from thezerobeing Instagram

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 27

With no dearth of content, Internet witness numerous videos doing rounds perpetually. Most videos go unattended while some of them are so heartfelt that netizens could not resist hailing.

In the course, a video has gone insanely viral, where a women broke down after seeing her martyred brother’s name in one of panels embedded on a wall in National War Memorial, Delhi. Deeply moved to see her brother being felicitated, she cannot hold back her tears. The moment got captured and has now gone viral on different social media platforms.

The video in fact was also shared by women’s husband on his Instagram. Her husband in his Instagram account, thezerobeing, says that he randomly planned a visit to Delhi with his wife Shagun. After roaming Cannought Place, they decided to go to National War Memorial. After reaching, he asked his wife to search for MVC CaptainVijayant Thaparmemorial plaque. While searching, she caught sight of a plaque which had her brother’s name embossed. She was overcome with emotion after spotting Captain KD Sambyal’s written in gold.

“Today randomly we planned our trip to Delhi and after roaming Connaught Place, I told my wife let’s visit National War Memorial. While we were there and when we reached near Kargil War Martyrs’ section I clicked some pictures of PVC Capt #vikrambatra and SM Major #ajaysinghjasrotia inscribed in golden letters on memorial walls, I told my wife let’s find out MVC Capt #vijayantthapar memorial and while searching him she suddenly found her brother’s (Captain KD Sambyal) memorial and she called my name in excitement and told look it’s bhaiya’s name. She had no idea about this, even not her family knew, she was surprised and emotional at the same time. Even I couldn’t control myself...Thanks to @indianarmy.adgpi @narendramodifor this..#knowyourheroes #indianarmy”, the caption says

Shagun and her family were completely unaware of the fact that National War Memorial has got names of all martyrs’.

After getting viral, the video has garnered whooping one million views. Netizens are really touched and conveyed their good thoughts to martyr and more power to grieved sister.

