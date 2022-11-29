Viral video: Woman constable performs duty at traffic signal while carrying her child in UP’s Moradabad

Chandigarh, November 29
Performing duty of job and motherhood in conjunction is indeed a big challenge for a working mother. Most women have to seek maternity leave for their child’s initial upbringing and many even have to relinquish their job. However, there are certain examples where women embrace both the challenges together. The testimony to this is a viral video of a woman cop, who was seen delivering her duty at a traffic point in UP’s Moradabad while carrying her infant in a baby carrier mounted in front of her body.
The video has been shared on twitter by an account, Siraj Noorani. The clip shows woman in police dress facilitating the movement of traffic at a roundabout in the city. She could be seen carrying a baby in a pouch settled on her body while signalling the vehicles to move.
No one like mother— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 28, 2022
Viral video from moradabad #UttarPradesh #Viral #viralvideo #India #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/a6JKX3jquQ
As the video got viral, many questioned top officials calling such duty unsafe for the mother-child duo. Responding to the viral video, Moradabad Police tweeted the woman constable was there for a brief time on Nov 24. She was later shifted to police station office and continues to stay there.
अवगत कराना है महिला आरक्षी की ड्यूटी दि0 24.11.2022 को कुछ समय के लिये लगायी गयी थी,जिसके पश्चात महिला आरक्षी की ड्यूटी थाना कार्यालय पर लगायी गई। वर्तमान मे महिला आरक्षी थाना कार्यालय पर ड्यूटीरत है।— MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) November 28, 2022
