Viral video: Woman constable performs duty at traffic signal while carrying her child in UP’s Moradabad

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 29

Performing duty of job and motherhood in conjunction is indeed a big challenge for a working mother. Most women have to seek maternity leave for their child’s initial upbringing and many even have to relinquish their job. However, there are certain examples where women embrace both the challenges together. The testimony to this is a viral video of a woman cop, who was seen delivering her duty at a traffic point in UP’s Moradabad while carrying her infant in a baby carrier mounted in front of her body.

The video has been shared on twitter by an account, Siraj Noorani. The clip shows woman in police dress facilitating the movement of traffic at a roundabout in the city. She could be seen carrying a baby in a pouch settled on her body while signalling the vehicles to move.

As the video got viral, many questioned top officials calling such duty unsafe for the mother-child duo. Responding to the viral video, Moradabad Police tweeted the woman constable was there for a brief time on Nov 24. She was later shifted to police station office and continues to stay there.