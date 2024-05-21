Viral video: Woman passes napkin note to 'cute' guy on IndiGo flight, leads to 10-year friendship

Chandigarh, May 21
A heartwarming story of an enduring friendship that began on an IndiGo flight has captured the hearts of many on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
The viral video features Siddhi Chokhani and Shubham Pille, who met by chance during their flight and have remained friends for a decade.
Seated just behind Shubham, Siddhi found him quite ‘cute’. Gathering her courage, she decided to write her thoughts on a napkin. Siddhi passed the note to Shubham, sparking a conversation that led to a lasting friendship. The video has been widely shared, resonating with viewers and earning widespread attention.
The video is captioned, ‘A decade and counting.” Even IndiGo Airlines acknowledged the touching story, commenting, ‘Who knew that a chance meeting at 30,000 feet could lead to a friendship that soars even higher? Here’s to the unexpected connections that make life’s journey truly remarkable. Cheers to many more adventures together!’
While the video has delighted many viewers, reactions have been mixed. Some were amused by the unpredictability of life and the joy of meeting genuine people along the way, while others were surprised that Siddhi and Shubham did not end up together romantically.
