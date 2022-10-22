Viral video: Woman's courageous 'Diwali ki safai' act dazes internet

Chandigarh, October 22
Besides embracing the festivities in the backdrop of Diwali, we also get to witness plethora of memes on a ‘mandatory ritual’ of ‘Diwali ki safai’. As social media is already erupted with peculiar trends on how mothers have engaged their children in cleanliness drive at home, a video of a woman cleaning windowpane of her house in valiant style is doing the rounds on Twitter.
Agar inke ghar Laxmi ji nahi aayi toh kisi ke ghar nahi aayegi Diwali pe pic.twitter.com/SPTtJhAEMO— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 20, 2022
The woman could be seen carrying out the cleanliness exercise while climbing outside the window of her apartment on the fourth floor of the building. Balancing herself on a small ledge outside the window, the woman easily moves to and fro while executing the task like a pro.
Since being shared, the video has surpassed over 1.8 million likes. The peculiar act has prompted netizens to drop amusing responses.
Iss lady ko khatron ke Khiladi ka host hona chahiye ✍️— 🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 (@aakash_lakhia) October 20, 2022
The best diwali safai award must goes to this lady only!— Riju Mishra (@cricifreak) October 20, 2022
Laxmiji will come via Window— lalit bansal (@ilalitb) October 20, 2022
Yamraj na aa jaay laxmi ji se phle— chacha (@meme_kalakar) October 20, 2022
@ColorsTV yeh dekho real Khatron ke Khiladi— MoneyMagnet (@mine34313012) October 20, 2022
Pran jaye par safai na reh jaye 😖— T 🫧 (@TaaniHere) October 20, 2022
Dilwali pe Laxmi ji bhi ayegi aur sath me award bhi lekar ayegi, safai ka dedication keliye— Datta (@Baazigar_datta) October 20, 2022
