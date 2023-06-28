Viral video: Women engage in verbal spat with couple while objecting to their ‘way of standing’ onboard Delhi Metro, face backlash for ‘moral policing’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 28

Delhi Metro has perpetually been making headlines for several on board incidents, including youths’ PDA, disruptions due to filming dance reels and scuffles. Owing to the quite ‘established trend’, DMRC had at times issued notices and warnings asking commuters to ‘behave responsibly’ but the admonitions seem not to be serving the purpose.

In a fresh incident, a video has been getting fervidly viral across social media platforms where two women could be seen engaging in a verbal spat with a couple.

In the now-viral video, the women could be seen objecting to the ‘couples’ PDA’— questioning ‘the way latter were standing’.

The man though tries to make clear that there was nothing objectionable that they were doing but the women insisted they should ‘leave the metro and go someplace else’.

A video in this context has been shared by a Twitter account, Ghar Ke Kalesh.

Kalesh B/w Aunties and a Couple inside Delhi Metro( Aunty didn’t like the way they are standing inside Metro) pic.twitter.com/uOXc29m3Y5 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 26, 2023

The video has triggered a plethora of reactions. Majority has been chiding the women for ‘moral policing’ while few are backing them for schooling the couple.

live and let live.

yeh moral policing walon ki ghar pe koi sunta nahi, bahar aaka robh jhadte hain. — ηᎥ†Ꭵղ (@nkk_123) June 26, 2023

Seeing the frustration of these aunties, I am sure their own kids must be living separately.



Now they are venting their anger on strangers. — Mohit سوامی (@bookandtoffees) June 26, 2023

Auntys just mind your business ya.. kya musibat hai — DeludedDoc (@SickularFiberal) June 27, 2023

These aunties have never heard of minding their own business. — Surya Yadav (@shinenshimmer) June 26, 2023

Well done two ladies… — Dhruv Maurya 🇮🇳 (@WhiteShark009) June 26, 2023

In public transportation, everyone must adhere to certain societal norms. Can't do PDA casually anywhere and everywhere. — AestheteMonk (@AestheteMonk) June 27, 2023

Moral Police- koi inko kuch kaam de do - din bhar gossip karti hai aisi auraten — Daljit (@daljit67231) June 26, 2023