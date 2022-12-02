Viral video: Youth seeks groom’s consent to eat food after gatecrashing his wedding party, latter’s reaction is winning hearts

Chandigarh, December 2
Most people during their young age have a story of gate-crashing marriage events for variety of food stuff available there for invitees. Many could perhaps recollect their memories of having such experiences in past but have you been courteous enough to tell the host that you were uninvited and had actually barged in for the sake of food?
A video of such outlandish incident has been making the rounds on social media, where a youth directly went to the groom to tell his that he had gate crashed latter’s wedding event for food. The boy expressed his compulsion to the groom stating that he was a hosteller and had not cooked the food. He saw the wedding event and decided to barge in without invitation as he was feeling hungry. As he had entered, he wished to go to the groom to tell him whether or not latter had any problem with his act.
View this post on Instagram
The boy was seen recording the video of his chat with the groom.
After listening to the boy carefully, the groom gave his go ahead and said he had no problem with the move former had made. He in fact asked the boy to take along some food for him and his fellow hostellers.
Since being shared on Instagram, the video has amassed over 1.7 lakh likes. Netizens are extremely moved by the sweet gesture of the groom. They felt groom had perhaps spent time in hostel as he feels for them. Many, however, hailed sheer honesty of the young man.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP gears for Punjab Lok Sabha polls: Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Rana Sodhi get organisational roles
Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur R...
ED arrests Chhattisgarh CM's deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia in money-laundering case
CM Bhupesh Baghel had earlier accusing the probe agency of c...
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa
Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, is a member of Lawrenc...
‘24-carat traitor’: People like Sibal could be taken back, not Jyotiraditya Scindia, says Congress
Scindia quit the Grand Old Party in 2020 which resulted in t...