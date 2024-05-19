 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma overwhelm with emotions as RCB secures spot in IPL playoffs : The Tribune India

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma overwhelm with emotions as RCB secures spot in IPL playoffs

RCB's remarkable journey in the tournament saw them secure their ninth playoff appearance in 15 seasons, thanks to their sixth consecutive win

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma overwhelm with emotions as RCB secures spot in IPL playoffs

The emotional moment shared by Kohli and Anushka Sharma after the big win was captured by the cameras. ANI



ANI

Bengaluru, May 19

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continued their remarkable run by securing a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs with a gripping 27-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The match witnessed a heart-warming moment as RCB's star batter Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, were overwhelmed with emotions following the team's crucial win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

RCB's remarkable journey in the tournament saw them secure their ninth playoff appearance in 15 seasons, thanks to their sixth consecutive win.

The emotional moment shared by Kohli and Anushka Sharma after the big win was captured by the cameras and shared on the IPL's official social media page.

Kohli's blistering start with the bat, contributing 47 runs, set the tone for RCB's imposing total of 218/5.

Despite CSK's spirited fightback led by Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, RCB held their nerve, with Yash Dayal's composed final over ensuring victory.

The win not only sealed RCB's playoff berth but also highlighted their incredible comeback after a slow start to the season, where they had managed only one win in the initial matches.

RCB is in fourth place with seven wins and seven losses, with 14 points. CSK is in the fifth spot with seven wins and seven losses, but they have slid down to fifth due to a lower net-run rate.

In contrast, CSK's title came to an end, leaving questions about MS Dhoni's future with the team amidst speculation surrounding his playing days.

With Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) securing the top spot in the table, RCB will now prepare for the IPL eliminator match while awaiting their opponent.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the play-offs.

