Home / Trending / Was Pakistan actor Fawad Khan paid Rs 10 crore for ‘Abir Gulaal’ and Vaani Kapoor only got Rs 1.5 crore?

Was Pakistan actor Fawad Khan paid Rs 10 crore for ‘Abir Gulaal’ and Vaani Kapoor only got Rs 1.5 crore?

The film has found itself at the centre of a controversy following the terror attack in Pahalgam
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:50 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
Actors Fawad Khan (right) and Vaani Kapoor. Instagram/@fawadkhan81
Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is making waves with his much anticipated Bollywood comeback in “Abir Gulaal”, but not for the right reasons. While excitement initially brewed around his return to Indian cinema after nearly a decade, the film has found itself at the centre of a controversy following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports by Siasat, the “Kapoor & Sons” actor, who earns Rs 15-20 lakh per television episode in Pakistan and Rs 2 crore for each film, was paid a whopping Rs 5-10 crore for “Abir Gulaal”.

Meanwhile, sources suggest that his co-star, Bollywood actress Vanni Kapoor, was paid approximately Rs 1.5 crore for her role in the film.

However, the film’s release now hangs in uncertainty. A source close to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India revealed that “Abir Gulaal” will not hit theatres in the country, with the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 casting a long shadow over the project.

In response to the attack, both leading actors took to social media to express their grief. Fawad wrote on his Instagram story, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time.”

Vaani expressed her sadness, writing, “Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families.”

