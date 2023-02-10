Watch: 6-year-old girl rescued from rubble by Indian team in Turkey, Amit Shah tweets video

Tribune Wed Desk

Chandigarh, February 10

The Indian government has shared a video of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescuing a six-year-old girl from rubble after earthquake in Turkey.

Jana al-Abdo, 7 years-old, who was pulled from under the rubble after a 50-hour rescue operation caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, receives treatment at a hospital run by the Syrian American Medical Society near the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey in the north of Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, her parents and siblings all died. PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "Team IND-11 successfully retrieved a 6-year-old girl from...Gaziantep today," the government tweeted and added #OperationDost. "We're committed to making NDRF the world's leading disaster response force".

In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city.



Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world’s leading disaster response force. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/NfvGZB24uK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 9, 2023

The death toll in the deadly Turkkey-Syri earthquakes has climbed to at least 21,051 CNN reported citing authorities on Friday.

At least 17,674 people have died and 72,879 people injured in Turkey, according to Vice President Fuat Oktay on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the three-month state of emergency to speed up search and rescue efforts in the quake-hit provinces, as per the news report.

Earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6, centred in the province of Kahramanmaras, hit across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa, as per the news report. Turkey's neighbouring countries, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the tremors.

India is assisting Turkey in the ongoing rescue effort due to the crisis that has arisen after earthquakes rattled the nation.

In order to aid those affected by the recent earthquakes that struck the nation, the Indian Army has sent out disaster relief teams and established a field hospital.

