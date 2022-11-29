Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages

Chandigarh, November 29
Some friendships stand the test of time. Serving proof to that is a video of two elderly BFFs setting some major friendship goals as they meet after decades.
The video featuring two aged women who still have their camaraderie intact has set the Internet reaching for tissues.
The clip was shared on Instagram by a user named Mukil Menon. It features his 80-year-old grandmother paying a visit to her friend of over eight decades.
They are visibly delighted on seeing each other. In the clip, they can be seen holding hands, exchanging their fair share of ‘gup-shup’ and reminiscing about the good old days.
They even click pictures with other family members. By the end of the clip, Mukil’s grandmother can be seen touching her friend’s feet as she bids her adieu. She also affectionately caresses her face.
Mukil captioned the post, “A friendship of over 80 years. My granny would always tell me that she wants to see her bestie and so I made the two buddies meet each other. Here is how they met and exchanged nostalgia of decades.”
Watch the wholesome video here:
View this post on Instagram
The beautiful bond between the two ‘gal pals’ made netizens swamp the comment section with love and blessings.
A user wrote, “Best thing I saw today... Love love n more love,” while another commented, “So cute, so terribly freaking cute.”
Since being shared online, the video has amassed over 74,000 views and liked by over 10,000 people.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As social media storm breaks out, Israel envoy Naor Gilon apologises for IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’
Gilon also pulls up Indian social media users doubting the h...
'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI jury head over 'The Kashmir Files' row
Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...
BSF women personnel shoot down Pakistani drone in Amritsar
The troops fire at the drone at 11.05pm on Monday after they...
Following altercation, man kills friend at hotel in Punjab's Batala; later tells cops that armed men shot him dead on Batala-Amritsar highway
Initially, the cops believe Amritpal Singh’s story but when ...