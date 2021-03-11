Watch: 80-year-old woman's deadlift in challenge from grandson in viral video

Chandigarh, May 21
An 80-year-old woman can be seen doing deadlifts in a viral video. The video was shared by ‘Punjabi Industry' on Instagram on Friday.
In the video, a boy can be seen making a video of his grandmother who is lifting a barbell on a terrace.
He seemed surprised by his grandmother's ability to complete the fitness challenge that he had given her casually. The woman is seen lifting the weights effortlessly.
Below is the video:
View this post on Instagram
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain
A cyclonic circulation persisting over Punjab and Haryana wi...
Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away at 81
The former president of the Akali Dal dies of prolonged illn...
Unknown calls soon to end on mobile; govt setting its own 'Truecaller': Report
Trai to moot mechanism for Know Your Customer-based caller n...
Pune woman dancer among 4 booked for shooting Lavani video at place associated with Shivaji Maharaj
Some political outfits, including the ruling NCP, condemn th...